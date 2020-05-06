All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive

4254 East Desert Marigold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4254 East Desert Marigold Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have any available units?
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have?
Some of 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive offer parking?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have a pool?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College