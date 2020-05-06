Rent Calculator
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive
4254 East Desert Marigold Drive
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
4254 East Desert Marigold Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have any available units?
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have?
Some of 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive offer parking?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have a pool?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4254 E DESERT MARIGOLD Drive has units with dishwashers.
