Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4208 West El Camino Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4208 West El Camino Drive

4208 West El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4208 West El Camino Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,590 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 West El Camino Drive have any available units?
4208 West El Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 West El Camino Drive have?
Some of 4208 West El Camino Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 West El Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4208 West El Camino Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 West El Camino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 West El Camino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4208 West El Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4208 West El Camino Drive does offer parking.
Does 4208 West El Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 West El Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 West El Camino Drive have a pool?
No, 4208 West El Camino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4208 West El Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 4208 West El Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 West El Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 West El Camino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
