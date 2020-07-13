All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
The Continental.
The Continental

1030 N 3rd St · (602) 362-7361
Location

1030 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 10R · Avail. Aug 14

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 366 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Continental.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
bike storage
online portal
At Continental Apartments, you will find a robust community and neighborhood at your every turn. Take a short stroll down Roosevelt Row to enjoy the rich culture of the arts district, or enjoy the rich culinary delights of the area.

If you've been looking for an attractive home at a great value - you've found it! You are sure to enjoy a life of ease and enjoyment when you make your home at Continental Apartments! For more information please contact us today!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: 500.00 or 750.00 depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restriction; Weight max 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Continental have any available units?
The Continental has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Continental have?
Some of The Continental's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Continental currently offering any rent specials?
The Continental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, The Continental is pet friendly.
Does The Continental offer parking?
Yes, The Continental offers parking.
Does The Continental have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Continental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Continental have a pool?
Yes, The Continental has a pool.
Does The Continental have accessible units?
No, The Continental does not have accessible units.
Does The Continental have units with dishwashers?
No, The Continental does not have units with dishwashers.

