The Continental.

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: 500.00 or 750.00 depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $35
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.