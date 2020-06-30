All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3931 S 82nd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3931 S 82nd Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

3931 S 82nd Dr

3931 S 82nd Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3931 S 82nd Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have any available units?
3931 S 82nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3931 S 82nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3931 S 82nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 S 82nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 S 82nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr offer parking?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have a pool?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 S 82nd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 S 82nd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College