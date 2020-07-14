San Norterra by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments conference room dog park green community media room playground

Now you can enjoy the Mark-Taylor lifestyle in the North Valley at San Norterra, a Phoenix apartment community that combines easy access to the beauty of nature with the convenience of a rapidly growing area. You're only a few minutes from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Happy Valley Towne Center, Desert Ridge Marketplace and The Shops at Norterra—while the Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek Recreation area are right outside your door.



With ten spacious floor plans available, you are sure to find an apartment home that fits your lifestyle. Vinyl wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances complement the stylish, contemporary design. Take advantage of having your own washer dryer, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony with extra storage space and fabulous views.



This gated community in Phoenix features a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling pool and whirlpool spa, as well as a sociable clubhouse for enjoying old and new friends in the lounge. You'll also appreciate San Norterra's thoughtful conveniences like a resident business center, community WiFi and a picnic area with barbecue grills.