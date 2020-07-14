San Norterra by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities
Now you can enjoy the Mark-Taylor lifestyle in the North Valley at San Norterra, a Phoenix apartment community that combines easy access to the beauty of nature with the convenience of a rapidly growing area. You're only a few minutes from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Happy Valley Towne Center, Desert Ridge Marketplace and The Shops at Norterra—while the Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek Recreation area are right outside your door.
With ten spacious floor plans available, you are sure to find an apartment home that fits your lifestyle. Vinyl wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances complement the stylish, contemporary design. Take advantage of having your own washer dryer, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony with extra storage space and fabulous views.
This gated community in Phoenix features a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling pool and whirlpool spa, as well as a sociable clubhouse for enjoying old and new friends in the lounge. You'll also appreciate San Norterra's thoughtful conveniences like a resident business center, community WiFi and a picnic area with barbecue grills.