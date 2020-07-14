All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
28601 N North Valley Pkwy · (623) 282-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28601 N North Valley Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3098 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 2016 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 2099 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3078 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 3012 · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 3021 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2043 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 2023 · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Unit 1040 · Avail. now

$1,914

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Norterra by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
dog park
green community
media room
playground
Now you can enjoy the Mark-Taylor lifestyle in the North Valley at San Norterra, a Phoenix apartment community that combines easy access to the beauty of nature with the convenience of a rapidly growing area. You're only a few minutes from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment at Happy Valley Towne Center, Desert Ridge Marketplace and The Shops at Norterra&mdash;while the Sonoran Desert Preserve and Cave Creek Recreation area are right outside your door.

With ten spacious floor plans available, you are sure to find an apartment home that fits your lifestyle. Vinyl wood plank flooring and stainless steel appliances complement the stylish, contemporary design. Take advantage of having your own washer dryer, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony with extra storage space and fabulous views.

This gated community in Phoenix features a 24-hour fitness center, a sparkling pool and whirlpool spa, as well as a sociable clubhouse for enjoying old and new friends in the lounge. You'll also appreciate San Norterra's thoughtful conveniences like a resident business center, community WiFi and a picnic area with barbecue grills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months (will vary depending on availability)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.
Storage Details: $75-$95/month: 5x20-5x25

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor has 25 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Norterra by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Norterra by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Norterra by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Norterra by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Norterra by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

