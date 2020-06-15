All apartments in Phoenix
3922 E CARSON Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

3922 E CARSON Road

3922 East Carson Road · (480) 707-7714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3922 East Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1766 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
FULLY FURNISHED WITH NEW FURNISHINGS. Might be open to a shorter term lease. Looks like a model home. Recently remodeled beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Golf Course Patio home in a gated-community with lots of privacy. Backs to the Raven Golf Course with community pool next to the home. The neighborhood front yard landscaping is beautifully maintained by the HOA. Open floor design with 10' ceilings with golf course views from living room, master bedroom and backyard. Completely furnished, with new furniture added in April 2019 throughout majority of home, including new TVs in living room and 3 bedrooms rooms with cable TV. Also, added new mattresses to 2 bedrooms in April 2019. Spacious Master bedroom with Golf Course views! Perfect Year Round Retreat! Includes washer, dryer, microwave, coffee maker, cooking utensils and cutlery.

A gas fireplace and soft lighting creates a cozy atmosphere.. There is patio set on the back which is a great place for the morning coffee or a relaxing place to spend the evening.

We've thought of everything to make your stay special and memorable.

This home is perfect for any of the following:

1) Sport's Enthusiasts: Football Bowl games. The University of Phoenix stadium (Cardinal's Stadium) is an easy 30 min. drive.

A golf travel holiday. Besides the two championship courses which surround the neighborhood, many of the best golf courses in Phoenix and Scottsdale are a short drive away.

The PF Chang Rock and Roll Marathon is 15 minutes drive.

Spring training baseball. Given the home's central location, all spring training facilities are easily accessible. Of special note, the Cubs, Giants, A's and Angels are all 20 min or less from the home.

Hiking/Biking trails are nearby (enjoy the 17,000 acre South Mountain Park, the largest city park in the nation.

2) A girl's weekend.: Spa service is available 5-10 minutes away at the Arizona Grand Resort. Shopping fun awaits at numerous locations including Biltmore Fashion Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Arizona Mills, Olde Town Scottsdale, the Arizona Center downtown and Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale.

3) A romantic getaway: Nearby romantic dining settings plus multiple venues that provide numerous "live" show/concerts include the Hershberger Theatre, Celebrity Theatre, Mesa and Scottsdale Arts Center, Talking Stick Resort/Casino, Gila River Resort/Casino etc.

4) Snowbirds seeking a desert retreat. Come check out the numerous special events and festivals that are offered year-round, but especially prominent during the Winter and Spring. Snow will never be in your in forecast .

5) University Graduations. The ASU campus is a 15 minute drive and Grand Canyon University is about 20 minutes.

Please inquire regarding long-term executive home rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 E CARSON Road have any available units?
3922 E CARSON Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 E CARSON Road have?
Some of 3922 E CARSON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 E CARSON Road currently offering any rent specials?
3922 E CARSON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 E CARSON Road pet-friendly?
No, 3922 E CARSON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3922 E CARSON Road offer parking?
Yes, 3922 E CARSON Road does offer parking.
Does 3922 E CARSON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3922 E CARSON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 E CARSON Road have a pool?
Yes, 3922 E CARSON Road has a pool.
Does 3922 E CARSON Road have accessible units?
No, 3922 E CARSON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 E CARSON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 E CARSON Road has units with dishwashers.
