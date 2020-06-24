3675 N 59TH Place

Amenities

Enjoy the best of Arcadia and Arizona Country Club! Well-designed living spaces feature walls of windows and a large cascading door creating fantastic indoor/outdoor living areas. Custom interior features include top of the line stone and wood floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, solid wood doors and cabinetry. Spacious great room floor plan with expansive use of stone and brick finishes, hand forged iron work and smart home technology. Spacious theaterroom, dual master suites and oversized 3 car garage make this a floor plan that operates well beyond its form and function. Outdoor living is accentuated by landscape lighting, fire pit, sport court, remote controlled blue crystal pool and spa with 3 magical fire bowls accented by travertine, a 2 zone misting system and a newly added artificial turf play area. This home is as smart as it is pretty with central vac, whole house air filtration center and commercial grade water filling station.