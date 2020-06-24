All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

3675 N 59TH Place

3675 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3675 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy the best of Arcadia and Arizona Country Club! Well-designed living spaces feature walls of windows and a large cascading door creating fantastic indoor/outdoor living areas. Custom interior features include top of the line stone and wood floors, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, solid wood doors and cabinetry. Spacious great room floor plan with expansive use of stone and brick finishes, hand forged iron work and smart home technology. Spacious theaterroom, dual master suites and oversized 3 car garage make this a floor plan that operates well beyond its form and function. Outdoor living is accentuated by landscape lighting, fire pit, sport court, remote controlled blue crystal pool and spa with 3 magical fire bowls accented by travertine, a 2 zone misting system and a newly added artificial turf play area. This home is as smart as it is pretty with central vac, whole house air filtration center and commercial grade water filling station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 N 59TH Place have any available units?
3675 N 59TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3675 N 59TH Place have?
Some of 3675 N 59TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 N 59TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3675 N 59TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 N 59TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3675 N 59TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3675 N 59TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3675 N 59TH Place offers parking.
Does 3675 N 59TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3675 N 59TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 N 59TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 3675 N 59TH Place has a pool.
Does 3675 N 59TH Place have accessible units?
No, 3675 N 59TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 N 59TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3675 N 59TH Place has units with dishwashers.
