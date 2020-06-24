3422 E Avalon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Arcadia Lite! Very Slick, 3 story, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 1,953' Loft Style Row Home. Toffee Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Floors + Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-car garage. Living Room + Family Room. ROOFTOP OBSERVATION DECK with 360 Views of Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, South Mountain & Downtown. 9' ceilings. All appliances included (washer, dryer, fridge). Community pool & spa, electronic gated entry. Close to shopping & entertainment: Biltmore Fashion Park, The Vig, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Doughbird, North Italia, Delux, Bobby Qs are all 5+/- minutes away. Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix & Old Town Scottsdale are within 15+/- minutes. The Village Health Club Arcadia, Lifestyle Fitness, LA Fitness, Madison Improvement Club & Orange Theory are all 10+/- minutes close.