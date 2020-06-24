All apartments in Phoenix
3422 E Avalon Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

3422 E Avalon Drive

3422 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3422 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Arcadia Lite! Very Slick, 3 story, 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath, 1,953' Loft Style Row Home. Toffee Maple Cabinets, Hardwood Floors + Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-car garage. Living Room + Family Room. ROOFTOP OBSERVATION DECK with 360 Views of Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, South Mountain & Downtown. 9' ceilings. All appliances included (washer, dryer, fridge). Community pool & spa, electronic gated entry. Close to shopping & entertainment: Biltmore Fashion Park, The Vig, La Grande Orange, Chelsea's Kitchen, Doughbird, North Italia, Delux, Bobby Qs are all 5+/- minutes away. Sky Harbor Airport, Downtown Phoenix & Old Town Scottsdale are within 15+/- minutes. The Village Health Club Arcadia, Lifestyle Fitness, LA Fitness, Madison Improvement Club & Orange Theory are all 10+/- minutes close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 E Avalon Drive have any available units?
3422 E Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3422 E Avalon Drive have?
Some of 3422 E Avalon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 E Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3422 E Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 E Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3422 E Avalon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3422 E Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3422 E Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 3422 E Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 E Avalon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 E Avalon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3422 E Avalon Drive has a pool.
Does 3422 E Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3422 E Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 E Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 E Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.
