Phoenix, AZ
3334 N 34th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 N 34th Street

3334 North 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3334 North 34th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unfurnished home for rent. 12 month minimum. Also listed for sale as MLS# 5826823

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 N 34th Street have any available units?
3334 N 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 N 34th Street have?
Some of 3334 N 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 N 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3334 N 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 N 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3334 N 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3334 N 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3334 N 34th Street offers parking.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have a pool?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 N 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
