All apartments in Phoenix
3334 N 34th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 37
3334 N 34th Street
3334 North 34th Street
No Longer Available
3334 North 34th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
bbq/grill
Unfurnished home for rent. 12 month minimum. Also listed for sale as MLS# 5826823
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have any available units?
3334 N 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3334 N 34th Street have?
Some of 3334 N 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3334 N 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3334 N 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 N 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3334 N 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3334 N 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3334 N 34th Street offers parking.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have a pool?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 3334 N 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 N 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 N 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
