3029 N 38TH Street
3029 N 38TH Street

3029 North 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3029 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated single story apartment complex in a great area! Two bedroom one bathroom apartments with unique concrete stained. Each unit comes equipped with a washer and dryer for your convenience. You will love this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 N 38TH Street have any available units?
3029 N 38TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 3029 N 38TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3029 N 38TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3029 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3029 N 38TH Street offer parking?
No, 3029 N 38TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 3029 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3029 N 38TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 N 38TH Street have a pool?
No, 3029 N 38TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3029 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3029 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
