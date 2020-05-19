2711 East Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

wow! gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix single level 3/2 home with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpeting, updated kitchen with over sized cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings with massive wooden beams, split master, huge premium backyard with with custom 3 carport parking, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.