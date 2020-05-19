All apartments in Phoenix
2711 East Fairmount Avenue
2711 East Fairmount Avenue

Location

2711 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix single level 3/2 home with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpeting, updated kitchen with over sized cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings with massive wooden beams, split master, huge premium backyard with with custom 3 carport parking, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
2711 East Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 2711 East Fairmount Avenue's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 East Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2711 East Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 East Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 East Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 East Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

