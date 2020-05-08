22043 N 30th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Plus Loft, 2.5 Bathroom North Phoenix Rental Opportunity! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Formal Entry, Living Room, Breakfast Room/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Spacious Loft with Storage Closet, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Gorgeous Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pet Preference- $500 Pet Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.