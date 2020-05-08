All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 23 2019 at 1:48 PM

22043 N 30th Ln

22043 North 30th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22043 North 30th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Plus Loft, 2.5 Bathroom North Phoenix Rental Opportunity! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Formal Entry, Living Room, Breakfast Room/Dining Area with Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Spacious Loft with Storage Closet, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Gorgeous Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pet Preference- $500 Pet Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22043 N 30th Ln have any available units?
22043 N 30th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 22043 N 30th Ln have?
Some of 22043 N 30th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22043 N 30th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22043 N 30th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22043 N 30th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 22043 N 30th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 22043 N 30th Ln offer parking?
No, 22043 N 30th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 22043 N 30th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22043 N 30th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22043 N 30th Ln have a pool?
No, 22043 N 30th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22043 N 30th Ln have accessible units?
No, 22043 N 30th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22043 N 30th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 22043 N 30th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
