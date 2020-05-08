All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2114 West Sunnyside Avenue

2114 W Sunnyside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2114 W Sunnyside Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,201 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
2114 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2114 West Sunnyside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
