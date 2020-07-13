Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse concierge internet access lobby package receiving smoke-free community

Your desert oasis awaits at Cala Paradise Valley Apartments. Unparalleled natural beauty surrounds the community, located in this historic Maricopa County neighborhood and burrowed along the mountains, you are sure to find the relaxation and lifestyle you have only dreamed about. Cala Paradise Valley has an impressive offering of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that are fully appointed with ample closet space, wood-style flooring, and quartz countertops. Enjoy your own private patio to relax on late fall evenings with a glass of wine.



Lavish in our luxe amenities including our shimmering pool and fitness center, or spread out on our landscaped grounds and shaded outdoor sundeck. In addition, you will find Cala Paradise Valley’s proximity to local shopping, dining and entertainment makes our centralized location hard to beat.