Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Cala Paradise Valley

12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S · (830) 276-2235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 276 · Avail. Aug 22

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 269 · Avail. Jul 24

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 174 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 844 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cala Paradise Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
concierge
internet access
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
Your desert oasis awaits at Cala Paradise Valley Apartments. Unparalleled natural beauty surrounds the community, located in this historic Maricopa County neighborhood and burrowed along the mountains, you are sure to find the relaxation and lifestyle you have only dreamed about. Cala Paradise Valley has an impressive offering of 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that are fully appointed with ample closet space, wood-style flooring, and quartz countertops. Enjoy your own private patio to relax on late fall evenings with a glass of wine.

Lavish in our luxe amenities including our shimmering pool and fitness center, or spread out on our landscaped grounds and shaded outdoor sundeck. In addition, you will find Cala Paradise Valley’s proximity to local shopping, dining and entertainment makes our centralized location hard to beat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $0-$500 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cala Paradise Valley have any available units?
Cala Paradise Valley has 8 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cala Paradise Valley have?
Some of Cala Paradise Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cala Paradise Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Cala Paradise Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cala Paradise Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Cala Paradise Valley is pet friendly.
Does Cala Paradise Valley offer parking?
Yes, Cala Paradise Valley offers parking.
Does Cala Paradise Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cala Paradise Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cala Paradise Valley have a pool?
Yes, Cala Paradise Valley has a pool.
Does Cala Paradise Valley have accessible units?
No, Cala Paradise Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Cala Paradise Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cala Paradise Valley has units with dishwashers.
