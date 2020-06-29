All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1933 West Ocotillo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1933 West Ocotillo Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:53 PM

1933 West Ocotillo Road

1933 West Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1933 West Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $165/month concession off the $1,680 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,515!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors and neutral colors throughout! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have any available units?
1933 West Ocotillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1933 West Ocotillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1933 West Ocotillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 West Ocotillo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 West Ocotillo Road is pet friendly.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road offer parking?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not offer parking.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have a pool?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have accessible units?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 West Ocotillo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 West Ocotillo Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College