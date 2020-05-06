All apartments in Phoenix
14016 North 33rd Drive

14016 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14016 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14016 North 33rd Drive have any available units?
14016 North 33rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14016 North 33rd Drive have?
Some of 14016 North 33rd Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14016 North 33rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14016 North 33rd Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14016 North 33rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14016 North 33rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14016 North 33rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14016 North 33rd Drive does offer parking.
Does 14016 North 33rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14016 North 33rd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14016 North 33rd Drive have a pool?
No, 14016 North 33rd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14016 North 33rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 14016 North 33rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14016 North 33rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14016 North 33rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
