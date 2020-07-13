San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport fire pit hot tub package receiving sauna trash valet

Join your friends at the clubhouse, where you can host a festive party with everything from drinks at the bar to a five-course dinner from the complete kitchen. Lounge by the fireplace overlooking the grassy courtyard, or enjoy a sporting event on the 65 flat screen TV.nbsp;nbsp; WiFi is available for those who need to get a little work done and for our on line shoppers, Amazon lockers are located right outside the clubhouse so you can retrieve those goodies you ordered 24-7.



From the moment you step inside this Phoenix luxury apartment community, you're surrounded by state-of-the-art equipment. Our 24-hour fitness center features Precor's most innovative non-impact cross-trainers with heart-rate monitors and Cybex recumbent bikes with cardio-touch. Treadmills and ergonomically designed free weights will help you reach your fitness goals while two flat screen TV's make workouts more enjoyable. Staying in shape is more appealing than ever with such a comprehensive fitness center just a few steps away.