All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
16601 N 12th St · (602) 783-8978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16601 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-2108 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1009 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2115 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 1-1085 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 1-1073 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3065 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Unit 1-1096 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,843

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
fire pit
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
Join your friends at the clubhouse, where you can host a festive party with everything from drinks at the bar to a five-course dinner from the complete kitchen. Lounge by the fireplace overlooking the grassy courtyard, or enjoy a sporting event on the 65 flat screen TV.nbsp;nbsp; WiFi is available for those who need to get a little work done and for our on line shoppers, Amazon lockers are located right outside the clubhouse so you can retrieve those goodies you ordered 24-7.

From the moment you step inside this Phoenix luxury apartment community, you're surrounded by state-of-the-art equipment. Our 24-hour fitness center features Precor's most innovative non-impact cross-trainers with heart-rate monitors and Cybex recumbent bikes with cardio-touch. Treadmills and ergonomically designed free weights will help you reach your fitness goals while two flat screen TV's make workouts more enjoyable. Staying in shape is more appealing than ever with such a comprehensive fitness center just a few steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor has 8 units available starting at $1,174 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
No, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College