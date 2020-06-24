All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 13435 North 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13435 North 33rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13435 North 33rd Street

13435 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13435 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,107 sq ft of living space. Features include tile flooring, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13435 North 33rd Street have any available units?
13435 North 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 13435 North 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13435 North 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13435 North 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13435 North 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13435 North 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13435 North 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College