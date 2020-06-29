Rent Calculator
10222 North 7th Avenue
Last updated November 29 2019 at 4:52 PM
10222 North 7th Avenue
10222 North 7th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10222 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have any available units?
10222 North 7th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 10222 North 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10222 North 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 North 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10222 North 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 North 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10222 North 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
