All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1016 West Lydia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1016 West Lydia Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

1016 West Lydia Lane

1016 West Lydia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1016 West Lydia Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have any available units?
1016 West Lydia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1016 West Lydia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1016 West Lydia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 West Lydia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 West Lydia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane offer parking?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have a pool?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have accessible units?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 West Lydia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 West Lydia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College