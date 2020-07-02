515 14th Ave E

Amenities
The Gresham Apartments is an old world charm brick building built in 1929 with apartments on three floors. There are hardwood floors, storage, laundry facilities, walk-in closets, window blinds. Garage parking is available for an additional fee. The Gresham Apartments are a walk to buslines, restaurants and parks. No pets or smoking please. The Gresham is currently offering a bright, top-floor, 1-Bedroom apartment home at $1695 per month. The units in this classic 1920's brick property offer hardwood floors, coved ceilings, spacious closets, and an eat-in kitchen. There is a common-area laundry room. Garage parking and additional storage might be available - please inquire. Though we love pets, the Gresham is a No Pet/ No Smoking Property. The Gresham is located on Seattle's "Millionaire's Row" -- 14th Ave E; south of Volunteer Park. The building is just 1 block from the retail, grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops that line 15th Ave E and just a short walk to Broadway. PHOTOS might not be of actual unit available but do represent the look/ feel of the units at this property. RENT: $1695 per month $900 Security Deposit $125 per month Utility Fee covers water, sewer, garbage, and heat Please call Kurt at 206-484-1091 or email kurt6635@aol.com to schedule a viewing. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure