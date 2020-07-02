All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 25 2020

515 14th Ave E

515 14th Avenue East · (206) 484-1091
Location

515 14th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
The Gresham Apartments is an old world charm brick building built in 1929 with apartments on three floors. There are hardwood floors, storage, laundry facilities, walk-in closets, window blinds. Garage parking is available for an additional fee. The Gresham Apartments are a walk to buslines, restaurants and parks. No pets or smoking please. The Gresham is currently offering a bright, top-floor, 1-Bedroom apartment home at $1695 per month. The units in this classic 1920's brick property offer hardwood floors, coved ceilings, spacious closets, and an eat-in kitchen. There is a common-area laundry room. Garage parking and additional storage might be available - please inquire. Though we love pets, the Gresham is a No Pet/ No Smoking Property. The Gresham is located on Seattle's "Millionaire's Row" -- 14th Ave E; south of Volunteer Park. The building is just 1 block from the retail, grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops that line 15th Ave E and just a short walk to Broadway. PHOTOS might not be of actual unit available but do represent the look/ feel of the units at this property. RENT: $1695 per month $900 Security Deposit $125 per month Utility Fee covers water, sewer, garbage, and heat Please call Kurt at 206-484-1091 or email kurt6635@aol.com to schedule a viewing. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 14th Ave E have any available units?
515 14th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 14th Ave E have?
Some of 515 14th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 14th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
515 14th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 14th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 515 14th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 515 14th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 515 14th Ave E offers parking.
Does 515 14th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 14th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 14th Ave E have a pool?
No, 515 14th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 515 14th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 515 14th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 515 14th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 14th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
