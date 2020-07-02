515 14th Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets coffee bar playground

The Gresham Apartments is an old world charm brick building built in 1929 with apartments on three floors. There are hardwood floors, storage, laundry facilities, walk-in closets, window blinds. Garage parking is available for an additional fee. The Gresham Apartments are a walk to buslines, restaurants and parks. No pets or smoking please. The Gresham is currently offering a bright, top-floor, 1-Bedroom apartment home at $1695 per month. The units in this classic 1920's brick property offer hardwood floors, coved ceilings, spacious closets, and an eat-in kitchen. There is a common-area laundry room. Garage parking and additional storage might be available - please inquire. Though we love pets, the Gresham is a No Pet/ No Smoking Property. The Gresham is located on Seattle's "Millionaire's Row" -- 14th Ave E; south of Volunteer Park. The building is just 1 block from the retail, grocery stores, restaurants and coffee shops that line 15th Ave E and just a short walk to Broadway. PHOTOS might not be of actual unit available but do represent the look/ feel of the units at this property. RENT: $1695 per month $900 Security Deposit $125 per month Utility Fee covers water, sewer, garbage, and heat Please call Kurt at 206-484-1091 or email kurt6635@aol.com to schedule a viewing. https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure