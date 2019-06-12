West Seattle is the Emerald City’s largest neighborhood. Despite its size, it offers that friendly small-town feel with a mix of residential areas and commercial streets lined with shops and restaurants.

Neighborhood Guide to West Seattle

Located close to Downtown Seattle, this neighborhood is the perfect spot for people wanting to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle, while having access to all the fun the big city has to offer. For more perks of living in West Seattle, check out our neighborhood guide!

Things to do in West Seattle

If you are able to make West Seattle your home, you are in luck. You’ll have access to one of the city’s best beaches - Alki Beach featured in Tom Hanks’ Sleepless in Seattle. When it doesn’t rain, locals enjoy endless activities the beach has to offer - from biking to parasailing to kite surfing. For more things to do in West Seattle, check out our list of fun activities we put together for you.

Where to eat and drink in West Seattle

Bakeries, coffee shops, trendy restaurants - you can find it all in this laid-back neighborhood. You can tell that locals know how to have fun by the abundance of amazing dining and drinking options. Delicious tapas with exquisite cocktails, traditional American steaks, and fresh croissants - we promise your belly will be full and heart happy if you make West Seattle your home. And make sure to check out our list of must-try restaurants in West Seattle for recommendations.