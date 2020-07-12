105 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA

Apartment List
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
$
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
26 Units Available
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,577
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1142 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Within easy walking distance to shops, dining, and nightlife. Close proximity to I-5 Freeway and public transportation. Includes gym, dog park, courtyard, and clubhouse.
6 Units Available
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
847 sqft
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
7 Units Available
Three20
320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies. In Pike-Pine Corridor of Capitol Hill neighborhood. Local shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-5 and public transit.
13 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
$
6 Units Available
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,941
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
4 Units Available
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.
7 Units Available
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1071 sqft
Large apartments with high ceilings, huge windows and modern finishes. Full-sized balconies for each unit. Located close to locally owned stores and restaurants on Capitol Hill.
4 Units Available
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature Energy Star Appliances, modern finishes and water-saving fixtures. Community has Pronto Cycle Share and ZipCar, Secured Car Parking and Roof Top Garden Box. Prime location in Capitol Hill.
2 Units Available
Weatherford
1321 E John St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
892 sqft
Community offers rooftop, 360 degree views and luxurious ambience. Apartments have open layout, designer finishes and full-height backsplashes. Located close to restaurants, shops and entertainment options.
21 Units Available
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,580
358 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
756 sqft
Prime Capitol Hill location. Tenants enjoy an open-air courtyard and convenient parking. Units have a patio or balcony, along with upscale touches like stainless steel appliances and dishwashers.
$
27 Units Available
Marlowe
1146 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,999
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1072 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
9 Units Available
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,070
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
936 sqft
Incredible views of the skylight. Within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Modern interiors with large windows, modern kitchens and lots of storage. Trendy amenities including a rooftop terrace, underground parking and bike storage.
4 Units Available
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,935
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1022 sqft
Situated in a diverse and artsy neighborhood, this boutique building promises apartments featuring pared-down stainless steel finishings, in-unit laundry, and a patio and balcony. Boasting a walkscore of 99, amenities also include gym and clubhouse.
$
7 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,684
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
3 Units Available
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
503 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include BBQ facilities and fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, backsplash and breakfast bar. Located in trendy Capitol Hill neighborhood, with easy access to I-5.
$
7 Units Available
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,856
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
941 sqft
First Hill neighborhood apartments have quartz countertops, glass showers, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary hard surface flooring. Enjoy room service by Bill's Off Broadway, 24h gym, bocce ball, sun deck with BBQ area, cocktail lounge.
4 Units Available
Pine & Minor
1551 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,535
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
584 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Children's Ben Towne Center for Cancer Research, Facebook Seattle, Cancer Research & Biostats, The Northwest School, Harvard Market, Seattle Central College, and Broadway Performance Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck, dog park, open layouts, bike storage.
4 Units Available
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
332 sqft
Find yourself in one of the most vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in the US. Whether it is on foot, exploring the bounty of experiences right in the neighborhood.
17 Units Available
The Lyric
215 10th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,667
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,468
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,156
1013 sqft
Luxurious communities with amenities like parking, tennis court, gym and game room. Great location in the heart of Capitol Hill, near Broadway and East John. Units feature walk-in closets, laundry and granite counters.
$
10 Units Available
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1168 sqft
High ceilings, clean lines, industrial finishes, raw canvases. A loft inspires unique expressions of individuality. Lawrence Lofts balances the fundamentals of loft living with the comforts of efficient in-city living.
9 Units Available
Citizen
1222 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,859
694 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartments in Pike Pine area, just east of I-5. Neighborhood is walker's dream with night spots, shopping, dining, entertainment and public transit all around. Garage parking, car charging stations and bike storage available.
8 Units Available
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,555
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage. Green community with rooftop garden. Residents can enjoy courtyard, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and BBQ/grill. Pet friendly with access to dog park.
Capitol Hill
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA

Capitol Hill, Seattle, blends urban beauty in a neighborhood that lies just east of the city's business district. A hotspot for newcomers, Capitol Hill, offers a central location and upscale amenities for an incredibly convenient lifestyle.

The LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood is Seattle's premier "gayborhood" with a thriving nightlife scene that attracts locals from nearby neighborhoods. Locals head out to pubs, restaurants, and music venues for a crawl into the late-night hours. Capitol Hill is also celebrated for its grunge music history, and music still takes prominence in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.

Great food is also everywhere you look in Capitol Hill. Locals have their pick of Asian, Italian, Mexican, and other ethnic dishes to keep your taste buds happy every day of the week.

Beyond the nightlife and music scene, Seattle's Capitol Hill also attracts tech professionals to its booming tech core. Locals can choose from mid-rise, high-rise, and older apartment buildings renovated with updated amenities. Apartments in Capitol Hill aren't known for their deep discounts or affordability; however, it might be worth it to you to live in a thriving neighborhood just a stone’s throw from Downtown Seattle.

Transportation

Driving in Capitol Hill

Most residents in Capitol Hill prefer to walk or take public transportation, but Zipcar stops are also peppered around the neighborhood. Whether you own a car or want to rent one, Capitol Hill offers easy access to I-5 to cruise through Seattle. From I-5, you can easily connect to I-90 for expanded access throughout the city.

Capitol Hill Public Transit

You're never at a loss for how to get around Capitol Hill. Head out for a walk to work, grab your bike, or take one of Seattle's transportation options. Seattle's King County Metro stops at Capitol South, Federal Center, and Union Station for easy access throughout the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Taxis, rideshares like Lyft and Uber, and taxis are also widely available in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Finding an apartment in Capitol Hill is a dream for longtime Seattle residents and newcomers alike. Look for apartments with your wishlist of amenities, and expect to pay more near the parks and public transportation. When you live in Capitol Hill, you live in the middle of it all. Get started apartment hunting today.

Demographics

Capitol Hill attracts newcomers in their mid-30s with a reasonably even male to female ratio. Although married couples with kids are welcome, Capitol Hill is embraced for its urban core and city living lifestyle. Schools in the area aren't well regarded, and neither is the overall cost of living. However, you'll enjoy fantastic amenities in one of Seattle’s hippest neighborhoods.

Top Tourists Attractions

Festivals are one of the best reasons to explore the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. The warm summer months bring Seattle PrideFest and the Capitol Hill Block Party that brings out locals in droves.

Locals can take in a foreign flick at the Egyptian Theatre with documentaries, independent films, restored classics for year-round entertainment. Expand your mind at the iconic Elliott Bay Book Company for a day of devouring books. This literary wonder is family-owned and hosts author reading and other events. Visitors are also welcomed to stay and read while sipping on coffee and other drinks from the on-site cafe.

Opened since 2014, the Seattle Roastery offers what they call a "dramatic expression for our passion for coffee." It's pretty passionate. You'll feel like you stepped into a winery or brewery tasting with menu items like "Brew Comparison Flight" and roastery creations.

There are also little stops that can't be missed around Capitol Hill. Pay your respects to a music legend at the Jimi Hendrix Statue on Broadway near Cal Anderson Park. Afterward, head to the Asian Art Museum to explore the Art Deco building with an extensive Asian art collection.

Parks and Recreation

For such an urban metropolis, Seattle doesn't skimp on green space. Situated in Capitol Hill, Cal Anderson Park encompasses the Lincoln Reservoir with a fountain, reflecting pool, promenade paths, and a playground. A lighted sports field keeps the neighborhood lively, as well as oversized chess boards to flex your strategy skills.

Go for a jog or walk the dog at Volunteer Park for a tranquil day of exploring. The 48.3-acre park is also home to the Volunteer Park Conservatory, a reservoir, and a water tower and observation deck. Stop by the park's Asian Art Museum or see a show at the outdoor amphitheater.

Situated just north of Volunteer Park, Lake View Cemetery offers a tranquil walk through history. The cemetery was founded in 1872 when pioneers cleared a path while on a quest to settle in Seattle. John D. Rockefeller and actors Bruce and Brandon Lee were laid to rest in this historic neighborhood that makes for an ideal weekend stroll.

