105 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA

Capitol Hill, Seattle, blends urban beauty in a neighborhood that lies just east of the city's business district. A hotspot for newcomers, Capitol Hill, offers a central location and upscale amenities for an incredibly convenient lifestyle.

The LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood is Seattle's premier "gayborhood" with a thriving nightlife scene that attracts locals from nearby neighborhoods. Locals head out to pubs, restaurants, and music venues for a crawl into the late-night hours. Capitol Hill is also celebrated for its grunge music history, and music still takes prominence in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.

Great food is also everywhere you look in Capitol Hill. Locals have their pick of Asian, Italian, Mexican, and other ethnic dishes to keep your taste buds happy every day of the week.

Beyond the nightlife and music scene, Seattle's Capitol Hill also attracts tech professionals to its booming tech core. Locals can choose from mid-rise, high-rise, and older apartment buildings renovated with updated amenities. Apartments in Capitol Hill aren't known for their deep discounts or affordability; however, it might be worth it to you to live in a thriving neighborhood just a stone’s throw from Downtown Seattle.