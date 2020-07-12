105 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA
Capitol Hill, Seattle, blends urban beauty in a neighborhood that lies just east of the city's business district. A hotspot for newcomers, Capitol Hill, offers a central location and upscale amenities for an incredibly convenient lifestyle.
The LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood is Seattle's premier "gayborhood" with a thriving nightlife scene that attracts locals from nearby neighborhoods. Locals head out to pubs, restaurants, and music venues for a crawl into the late-night hours. Capitol Hill is also celebrated for its grunge music history, and music still takes prominence in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.
Great food is also everywhere you look in Capitol Hill. Locals have their pick of Asian, Italian, Mexican, and other ethnic dishes to keep your taste buds happy every day of the week.
Beyond the nightlife and music scene, Seattle's Capitol Hill also attracts tech professionals to its booming tech core. Locals can choose from mid-rise, high-rise, and older apartment buildings renovated with updated amenities. Apartments in Capitol Hill aren't known for their deep discounts or affordability; however, it might be worth it to you to live in a thriving neighborhood just a stone’s throw from Downtown Seattle.
Driving in Capitol Hill
Most residents in Capitol Hill prefer to walk or take public transportation, but Zipcar stops are also peppered around the neighborhood. Whether you own a car or want to rent one, Capitol Hill offers easy access to I-5 to cruise through Seattle. From I-5, you can easily connect to I-90 for expanded access throughout the city.
Capitol Hill Public Transit
You're never at a loss for how to get around Capitol Hill. Head out for a walk to work, grab your bike, or take one of Seattle's transportation options. Seattle's King County Metro stops at Capitol South, Federal Center, and Union Station for easy access throughout the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Taxis, rideshares like Lyft and Uber, and taxis are also widely available in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Finding an apartment in Capitol Hill is a dream for longtime Seattle residents and newcomers alike. Look for apartments with your wishlist of amenities, and expect to pay more near the parks and public transportation. When you live in Capitol Hill, you live in the middle of it all. Get started apartment hunting today.
Capitol Hill attracts newcomers in their mid-30s with a reasonably even male to female ratio. Although married couples with kids are welcome, Capitol Hill is embraced for its urban core and city living lifestyle. Schools in the area aren't well regarded, and neither is the overall cost of living. However, you'll enjoy fantastic amenities in one of Seattle’s hippest neighborhoods.
Festivals are one of the best reasons to explore the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. The warm summer months bring Seattle PrideFest and the Capitol Hill Block Party that brings out locals in droves.
Locals can take in a foreign flick at the Egyptian Theatre with documentaries, independent films, restored classics for year-round entertainment. Expand your mind at the iconic Elliott Bay Book Company for a day of devouring books. This literary wonder is family-owned and hosts author reading and other events. Visitors are also welcomed to stay and read while sipping on coffee and other drinks from the on-site cafe.
Opened since 2014, the Seattle Roastery offers what they call a "dramatic expression for our passion for coffee." It's pretty passionate. You'll feel like you stepped into a winery or brewery tasting with menu items like "Brew Comparison Flight" and roastery creations.
There are also little stops that can't be missed around Capitol Hill. Pay your respects to a music legend at the Jimi Hendrix Statue on Broadway near Cal Anderson Park. Afterward, head to the Asian Art Museum to explore the Art Deco building with an extensive Asian art collection.
For such an urban metropolis, Seattle doesn't skimp on green space. Situated in Capitol Hill, Cal Anderson Park encompasses the Lincoln Reservoir with a fountain, reflecting pool, promenade paths, and a playground. A lighted sports field keeps the neighborhood lively, as well as oversized chess boards to flex your strategy skills.
Go for a jog or walk the dog at Volunteer Park for a tranquil day of exploring. The 48.3-acre park is also home to the Volunteer Park Conservatory, a reservoir, and a water tower and observation deck. Stop by the park's Asian Art Museum or see a show at the outdoor amphitheater.
Situated just north of Volunteer Park, Lake View Cemetery offers a tranquil walk through history. The cemetery was founded in 1872 when pioneers cleared a path while on a quest to settle in Seattle. John D. Rockefeller and actors Bruce and Brandon Lee were laid to rest in this historic neighborhood that makes for an ideal weekend stroll.