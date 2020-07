Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking garage package receiving

Our vision for Helios Apartments is to form an urban living experience that is unmistakably and irresistibly Seattle. Helios Apartments is a stylish and contemporary high-rise, standing proudly in the heart of downtown Seattle, just 2 blocks from Pike Place Market. Here, you are granted unprecedented access to the core of the city's vibrant shopping and culinary scene, and views of the stunning waterfront. Atop its sleek and modern structure, Helios Apartments is crowned by an amazing rooftop deck where residents can lounge fireside and admire the stunning scenery. Other amenities include a 24-hour concierge, level 2 electric car charging stations and more. When the day comes to a close, elegant finishes and incredible views welcome our residents home.