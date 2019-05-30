Image by David Mark from Pixabay

So you’ve been enchanted by the Space Needle, eh? You’re thinking about the Pacific Northwest’s humid metropolis, Seattle, home of the… Um, a lot of people.

Seattle is a wonderful city, and its charm is second to none. NYC, eat your heart out. But let’s be real, Seattle is not a perfect utopia. It’s a real, living, breathing city with pros and cons. Let’s talk about these 10 things to know before moving to Seattle.

1 . Flavors to Savor

Seattle isn’t a single-flavor area. There’s ritzy Bellevue, suburban Renton, quirky Ballard, hip Wallingford… The list goes on. Each district/town/city of King County is a unique entry in the many-course meal that is the Seattle area. This is metaphorical--Seattle is not edible.

2 . The Population Keeps on Growing

Seattle is not getting any smaller, folks.

Extroverts have a paradise in this city. It’s huge, and a lot of people live there. Download some audiobooks on your smartphone, because you’re gonna get familiar with traffic. Oh, and learn to parallel park. If you don’t enjoy the hustle and bustle of a large city, Seattle might not be for you.

3 . A Three Season City

Vivaldi never visited the Seattle area. There are three seasons there: “Mini spring,” summer, and “wet fall.” Mini Spring is exactly what it sounds like. Wet fall is basically the time between October and May when it’s cool and damp. Bring rain boots.

4 . Bussing Around

If you need to get from A to B in the greater Seattle area, the King County Metro drivers probably have you covered. The bus network is just massive. Plus, if your passage includes light-rail travel, you’ll bypass a lot of that nasty traffic I mentioned. If you want to be able to navigate the city effectively, get used to public transit.

5 . Global Cuisine

Dieting in Seattle is like playing life on hard mode. There are many, many delicious restaurants with flavors from around the world. Being close to the water, Seafood is a Seattle staple. However, you’ll find all tops of cuisines across the many Seattle neighborhoods. The epicenter of it all being the heavenly Pike Place Market.

6 . Social Cues

It would be dishonest by omission if I didn’t mention the political climate. Seattle is a place where liberally-minded citizens and progressive attitudes thrive. If your views lean more to the right, you might feel a bit like a fish out of water in Seattle.

7 . Putting the “Hustle” in Hustle & Bustle

Ten miles over the limit on a Seattle freeway is par for the course. Everyone speeds, maybe because they’re expecting the next traffic jam. I’m not saying you can’t get ticketed, but get ready to be tailgated if you’re driving under the limit. Flying down freeways might cause a bit of culture shock.

Seattle is home to both the Seahawks and the Huskies. When it’s game time, you’re either donning your fan jersey or planning a new route home from work. Century Link Field and UW Stadium become human anthills on game night. Football fans will love it. Non-football fans may feel a bit left out.

9 . Cost of Living

If you’re childless and bring home a large income, moving to Seattle could be a great option. But the cost of living make the big city kind of a tough place to raise a family. Especially if you’re not a doctor or a high-end web developer. Before moving to Seattle, we would recommend having a job lined up and a good idea of what rent will cost. Try using our rent calculator to get an estimate.

10 . An Eternal Bucket List

For real, there are countless shops, events, parks, curiosities, and other things to do. If you are bored in Seattle, it’s because you want to be. Locals love taking advantage of all that the city has to offer.

Thinking of moving to Seattle, and looking for an apartment?