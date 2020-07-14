All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Haller Post

Open Now until 6pm
1130 N 115th St · (831) 319-5452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$2,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haller Post.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things. Enjoy spacious apartments with bay windows, a fireplace, and your own private terrace. Large kitchens are perfect for cooking meals and entertaining guests. Select residences also have wood-style floors. Reserved, covered parking protects your vehicle from the elements. Relax away stress in the beautiful, indoor spa or kick back in the clubhouse. This pet-friendly community has everything you need and more within the city limits. To complete an online application, please click here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Carports $15 per month. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Haller Post have any available units?
Haller Post has 3 units available starting at $1,714 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Haller Post have?
Some of Haller Post's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haller Post currently offering any rent specials?
Haller Post is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haller Post pet-friendly?
Yes, Haller Post is pet friendly.
Does Haller Post offer parking?
Yes, Haller Post offers parking.
Does Haller Post have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haller Post offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haller Post have a pool?
No, Haller Post does not have a pool.
Does Haller Post have accessible units?
No, Haller Post does not have accessible units.
Does Haller Post have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haller Post has units with dishwashers.

