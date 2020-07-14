Amenities
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things. Enjoy spacious apartments with bay windows, a fireplace, and your own private terrace. Large kitchens are perfect for cooking meals and entertaining guests. Select residences also have wood-style floors. Reserved, covered parking protects your vehicle from the elements. Relax away stress in the beautiful, indoor spa or kick back in the clubhouse. This pet-friendly community has everything you need and more within the city limits. To complete an online application, please click here.