Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Pratt Park Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1800 S Jackson St · (206) 207-8754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 431 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Unit 145 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 347 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 539 · Avail. now

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,365

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$3,065

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Unit 520 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pratt Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
media room
package receiving
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Each of our homes feature luxury vinyl flooring and modern kitchens complete with stainless steel Energy Star rated appliances, stone countertops, and wrap around backsplashes. Our stylish touches and trendy design are sure to wow you. To further elevate your standard of living, check out our assortment of amenities including a spacious 24-hour fitness center, dog washroom, theater room, package services, business center, posh community spaces and rooftop terraces with amazing views. Move-in day is just around the corner

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 25% of Monthly Rent
fee: 1 Pet: $250, 2 Pets: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $15, 2 Pets: $25
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80 lbs Combined Weight, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Unassigned Garage Parking: Starts at $125.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $75

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pratt Park Apartments have any available units?
Pratt Park Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Pratt Park Apartments have?
Some of Pratt Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pratt Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pratt Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pratt Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pratt Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pratt Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pratt Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Pratt Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pratt Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pratt Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Pratt Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pratt Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pratt Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pratt Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pratt Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

