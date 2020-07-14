Pratt Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit internet access media room package receiving

Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Each of our homes feature luxury vinyl flooring and modern kitchens complete with stainless steel Energy Star rated appliances, stone countertops, and wrap around backsplashes. Our stylish touches and trendy design are sure to wow you. To further elevate your standard of living, check out our assortment of amenities including a spacious 24-hour fitness center, dog washroom, theater room, package services, business center, posh community spaces and rooftop terraces with amazing views. Move-in day is just around the corner