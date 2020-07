Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room internet access lobby pool table

We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!



SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design. We set a fresh new standard in terms of smart, well-styled interiors. So kitchen and bathrooms are not only gorgeous, they're exquisitely practical.



And yet, you need options to ensure your apartment matches your own personal style. JUXT brings you two finish palettes. Think natural. Think contemporary. Something you can make your own. And considering how busy life is outside your front door, you'll appreciate how a JUXT apartment offers the perfect simplicity to come home to each day.



Altogether, apartment life at JUXT is a beautiful fusion of experiences. Authentically Seattle. Totally SLU.