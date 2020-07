Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly clubhouse pool table

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Sitka is an oasis in the city. A beautifully designed South Lake Union apartment community inspired by the San Juan Islands: calming, mindful, effortless. Designed to exude tranquility, weaving in a forested courtyard and island treehouse, Sitka's take on apartment living is pure chill. Breathe in- you're home. Breathe out, you're out and about in one of Seattle's most exciting neighborhoods.