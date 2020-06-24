All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 906 Hoover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
906 Hoover
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 Hoover

906 Hoover Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

906 Hoover Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New house on just over 3/4 of an acre of land in city limits. Beautiful mature trees gives lots of shade. Will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Hoover have any available units?
906 Hoover doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Hoover have?
Some of 906 Hoover's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Hoover currently offering any rent specials?
906 Hoover is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Hoover pet-friendly?
No, 906 Hoover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 906 Hoover offer parking?
Yes, 906 Hoover offers parking.
Does 906 Hoover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Hoover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Hoover have a pool?
No, 906 Hoover does not have a pool.
Does 906 Hoover have accessible units?
No, 906 Hoover does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Hoover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Hoover has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio