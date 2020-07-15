All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Southline

226 Newell Avenue · (210) 987-9656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78215
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 247 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 243 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

See 34+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bike storage
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home!

Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious. A community as dynamic as the trendy Pearl neighborhood we’re located in, Southline Residences is a cosmopolitan hub of upscale comfort and excitement. From the live-and-play amenities to the space-and-style-focused floor plans, every inch of our newly-opened apartments in downtown San Antonio, TX, is designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Private River Walk access, an outdoor entertainment lawn featuring three kitchens, and a resort-inspired pool with cabanas bring an unparalleled level of sophistication. The spacious one and two-bedroom apartments soothe your senses with their sleek, modern look, high-quality fixtures, and well-designed layouts. Indulge in their soaring 10-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, double vanities in every master bathroom, USB charging outlets, large walk-in closets with built-in shelving, and private balconies w

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant, $165 administration
Deposit: $100 non-refundable; $400-1200 refundable
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: The following dog breeds and any hybrid thereof are not permitted: Akita, Alaskan malamute, American Bulldog, Chow, Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf (all types), Mastiff (all types), Pit Bull Terrier (including Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier), Rottweiler, Shar-Pei, and St. Bernard. Exotic animals such as ferrets, snakes, rodents, or lizards, or poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects, and certain types of fish are not permitted. Specific animal, breed, size, number and weight restrictions and fee and deposit requirements will not apply to qualified assistance animals.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southline have any available units?
Southline has 39 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Southline have?
Some of Southline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southline currently offering any rent specials?
Southline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southline pet-friendly?
Yes, Southline is pet friendly.
Does Southline offer parking?
Yes, Southline offers parking.
Does Southline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Southline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Southline have a pool?
Yes, Southline has a pool.
Does Southline have accessible units?
Yes, Southline has accessible units.
Does Southline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southline has units with dishwashers.
