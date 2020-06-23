All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

7108 Micayla Cove

7108 Micayla Cv · No Longer Available
Location

7108 Micayla Cv, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage in a gated community. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, minutes from Fort Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Micayla Cove have any available units?
7108 Micayla Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7108 Micayla Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Micayla Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Micayla Cove pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Micayla Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7108 Micayla Cove offers parking.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Micayla Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove have a pool?
No, 7108 Micayla Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove have accessible units?
No, 7108 Micayla Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 Micayla Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 Micayla Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7108 Micayla Cove has units with air conditioning.
