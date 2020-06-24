All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

6430 Royal Ridge

6430 Royal Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

6430 Royal Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home, all bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with a separate sitting area and additional space in the bonus room. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Royal Ridge have any available units?
6430 Royal Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6430 Royal Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Royal Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Royal Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 Royal Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge offer parking?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge have a pool?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge have accessible units?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 Royal Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 Royal Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
