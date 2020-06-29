All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Cielo

Open Now until 5:30pm
10631 Nacogdoches Rd · (210) 610-1783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10631 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217
Oak Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$709

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

A1-2

$749

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 557 sqft

A2-1

$769

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$939

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

B1-2

$999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

B2-1

$969

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cielo.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Stylish and serene, Cielo's secluded, yet convenient location offers suburban living with an urban atmosphere. Exceptionally large floorplans are accented with extras for all your lifestyle needs and comforts. Easy access to IH-35, Loop 410 and the new Wurzbach Parkway make getting around San Antonio a breeze. Above it all, outstanding service assures quality living for individuals. We offer new black appliances, wood-type flooring throughout the entire apartment and a brand new fitness center. Start your life at Cielo with a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per Adult
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100 Deposit and 2 Bedroom: $200 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20
restrictions: Pitbull/Staffordshire, Doberman, Chow
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10-$20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cielo have any available units?
Cielo offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $709 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $939. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Cielo have?
Some of Cielo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cielo pet-friendly?
Yes, Cielo is pet friendly.
Does Cielo offer parking?
Yes, Cielo offers parking.
Does Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cielo have a pool?
Yes, Cielo has a pool.
Does Cielo have accessible units?
Yes, Cielo has accessible units.
Does Cielo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cielo has units with dishwashers.
