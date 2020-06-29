Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per Adult
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100 Deposit and 2 Bedroom: $200 Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20
restrictions: Pitbull/Staffordshire, Doberman, Chow
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10-$20
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Off-street parking.