All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Summit of Thousand Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Summit of Thousand Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Summit of Thousand Oaks

1550 Thousand Oaks Dr · (210) 405-8387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shady Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1550 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0512 · Avail. Aug 26

$791

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 3

$793

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 0503 · Avail. Sep 10

$793

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0205 · Avail. Aug 29

$842

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1607 · Avail. Jul 17

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit of Thousand Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining. Our centrally-located, comfortable apartment community is exactly where you want to be with both individual and community amenities that make you feel right at home. Everything you could ask for is available right at your fingertips including our sparkling swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fully-equipped cardio fitness center, and the around-the-clock peace of mind that comes with on-site maintenance, controlled access buildings, and security monitoring. Inside your new home, the most stylish interiors await, boasting features such as fireplaces, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies– all implemented to provide your apartment with a unique, welcoming character. There’s no end to the benefits of living at Summit at Thousand Oaks in San Antonio!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: No Deposit
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit of Thousand Oaks have any available units?
Summit of Thousand Oaks has 12 units available starting at $791 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Summit of Thousand Oaks have?
Some of Summit of Thousand Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit of Thousand Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Summit of Thousand Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit of Thousand Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit of Thousand Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Summit of Thousand Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Summit of Thousand Oaks offers parking.
Does Summit of Thousand Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Summit of Thousand Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit of Thousand Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Summit of Thousand Oaks has a pool.
Does Summit of Thousand Oaks have accessible units?
No, Summit of Thousand Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Summit of Thousand Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit of Thousand Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Summit of Thousand Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity