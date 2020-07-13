Summit of Thousand Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments e-payments game room online portal package receiving pool table

Discover the unbeatable living experience at Summit at Thousand Oaks. Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Shady Oaks, this community provides easy access to highways, shopping and fine and fast dining. Our centrally-located, comfortable apartment community is exactly where you want to be with both individual and community amenities that make you feel right at home. Everything you could ask for is available right at your fingertips including our sparkling swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fully-equipped cardio fitness center, and the around-the-clock peace of mind that comes with on-site maintenance, controlled access buildings, and security monitoring. Inside your new home, the most stylish interiors await, boasting features such as fireplaces, walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies– all implemented to provide your apartment with a unique, welcoming character. There’s no end to the benefits of living at Summit at Thousand Oaks in San Antonio!