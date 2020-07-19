Rent Calculator
625 E WOODLAWN AVE
625 E Woodlawn
·
No Longer Available
Location
625 E Woodlawn, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL BILLS PAID BY LANDLORD. SWEET DEAL!THE APT. HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED W/ NEW FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, REMODELED BATHROOM, & NEW APPS. HAS A NEW FRONT PORCH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have any available units?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have?
Some of 625 E WOODLAWN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE offers parking.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have a pool?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
