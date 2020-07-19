625 E WOODLAWN AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALL BILLS PAID BY LANDLORD. SWEET DEAL!THE APT. HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED W/ NEW FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, REMODELED BATHROOM, & NEW APPS. HAS A NEW FRONT PORCH.