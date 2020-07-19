All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 625 E WOODLAWN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
625 E WOODLAWN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 E WOODLAWN AVE

625 E Woodlawn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

625 E Woodlawn, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL BILLS PAID BY LANDLORD. SWEET DEAL!THE APT. HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED W/ NEW FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, REMODELED BATHROOM, & NEW APPS. HAS A NEW FRONT PORCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have any available units?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have?
Some of 625 E WOODLAWN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E WOODLAWN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE offers parking.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have a pool?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E WOODLAWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E WOODLAWN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio