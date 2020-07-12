/
tobin hill
288 Apartments for rent in Tobin Hill, San Antonio, TX
40 Units Available
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
32 Units Available
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,348
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
1 Unit Available
305 E French Pl. ~ All Biils Paid 2
305 East French Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Little Blue Bungalow - Property Id: 310266 This sweet bungalow has a light and airy feel. Lots of natural light, original Spanish tile in the living area and carpet in the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
715 E Elmira St
715 East Elmira Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Big 2 bedroom Cottage house in downtown area - Property Id: 315107 Near Perales, river walk, easy heigh way access, gated community. Very safe. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
421 MAVERICK ST
421 Maverick Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this totally remodeled upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with updated features, new ceiling fans & lights, stainless steel sink & new counter top. Perfectly located 1.5 mi from the pearl, 1.
1 Unit Available
811 East Elmira Street
811 East Elmira Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1353 sqft
Located by the Pearl Brewery, Museum Reach, St. Mary's Strip + the San Antonio River - New Modern Metropolitan Townhome in San Antonio's emerging urban core. This upscale stylish floorplan offers 2 beds/2.
1 Unit Available
300 E GRAYSON ST
300 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,348
674 sqft
Urban style studio apartment or a pied- -terre at Pearl available for lease in the Can Recycling Bldg. Once an industrial building where cans were recycled, this renovated structure is now truly at the heart of all that is happening at Pearl.
1 Unit Available
318 W Grayson St #505
318 West Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
LUXURY 3-BEDROOM PEARL-DISTRICT TOWNHOME - Rare Opportunity to Lease a Luxury, Brand-New Construction Townhome Adjacent to the Pearl * Gorgeous, High-End Finishes Throughout this 3-Story Contemporary Residence * The Ultimate in Urban Entertainment
1 Unit Available
304 E MISTLETOE AVE
304 East Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1344 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom vintage home in the historical district of Tobin Hill. All appliances included. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Near downtown, Pearl Brewey, Riverwalk, Ft. Sam and many local restaurants.
1 Unit Available
3010 N St. Mary's St - 2103
3010 North Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
971 sqft
Great location - Wont Last! Water included! 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment. Laundry room and mail box on premises with its own keys for tenant. Stove and refrigerator included.
1 Unit Available
318 E CRAIG PL
318 East Craig Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1368 sqft
Alluring home located in Tobin Hills! This property is a must see if location is important to you. FULLY FURNISHED!! Close proximity to some of San Antonio's best restaurants, retail, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
502 E LAUREL
502 East Laurel Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID! This fully furnished apartment is centrally located to many downtown hot spots. It is .8 miles to the pearl, .6 miles to the strip, .
1 Unit Available
112 E Courtland Pl
112 East Courtland Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom unit full of character in historic Tobin Hill. Walking distance to SAC and St. Mary's Strip, minutes from downtown and Pearl. Downstairs unit available. Large front porch, hardwood floors, WD connection in unit.
1 Unit Available
626 E Woodlawn Ave
626 East Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1846 sqft
AMAZING HISTORIC HOME IN TOBIN HILL! PRIME LOCATION! OPTION TO LEASE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $3,500/MO. This beautifully renovated home is in one of the most sought after areas in San Antonio. Beautiful finishes throughout the home. Enjoy 1,846 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
501 E Locust
501 East Locust Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1622 sqft
Location, Location, Location - Gorgeous home. Newly remodeled, move in ready! Open floor plan with high ceilings, updated appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain on property at no expense to the owner).
1 Unit Available
511 E Courtland Pl
511 East Courtland Place, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1256 sqft
511 E Courtland Pl Available 07/31/20 VINTAGE TOBIN HILL COTTAGE - Picturesque Cottage in the Heart of Highly-Desirable Tobin Hill * Seconds from The Pearl, Downtown, Broadway Corridor, & Much More * Ideal for Those Looking for Updated Urban Living
1 Unit Available
106 Lewis Street
106 Lewis Street, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$799
500 sqft
I am leaving San Antonio and I need a responsible person to take over my lease
1 Unit Available
901 E EUCLID AVE
901 East Euclid Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
A charming, clean and cute 1920's Craftsman duplex apartment. A wonderful mix of yesterday and today.
1 Unit Available
618 ATLANTA ST
618 Atlanta Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2248 sqft
Charming two bedroom one bath located just minutes from JBSA-Fort Sam. This unit is ready for move in and is conveniently located walking distance to The Pearl Brewery, downtown entertainment and to transportation.
1 Unit Available
310 E Russell
310 East Russell Place, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1551 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath walking distance to amazing restuarants - Located off N St Marys, minutes from Pearl, Downtown, and Tobin Center. Cultural choice of Restaurants, entertainment and night life.
Results within 1 mile of Tobin Hill
6 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
12 Units Available
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
20 Units Available
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,215
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
