Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet

The Maxwell is a pet friendly community located in historic San Antonio, Texas. The community boasts a mix of one and two bedroom apartment homes with upscale amenities including ceiling fans, private patios/balconies, spacious walk-in closets, resurfaced countertops, updated cabinets, faux wood flooring throughout and brushed nickel fixtures. The Maxwell community has two resort style pools, gate access, on-site laundry facilities with washer/dryer connections in select homes, updated fitness center, and on-site maintenance staff. Call or drop by today to experience modern living at its finest in San Antonio.