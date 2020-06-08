All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:59 PM

6114 Joes Farm

6114 Joes Farm · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Joes Farm, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Joes Farm have any available units?
6114 Joes Farm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6114 Joes Farm currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Joes Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Joes Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 Joes Farm is pet friendly.
Does 6114 Joes Farm offer parking?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not offer parking.
Does 6114 Joes Farm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Joes Farm have a pool?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Joes Farm have accessible units?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Joes Farm have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Joes Farm have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 Joes Farm does not have units with air conditioning.
