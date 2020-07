Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed elevator car wash area carport coffee bar hot tub internet access

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to one of the hottest new apartment complexes in all of Texas. As one of the newest apartment communities in San Antonio, here at the Boardwalk on Research, you will find a modern look with top quality amenities. Our professional and courteous staff will make sure that all of your needs are taken care of. There is no better time than now to see how Boardwalk on Research can add a little luxury to your life. Call us today and schedule a time for a tour.