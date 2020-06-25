Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5819 PROVIDENCE OAK
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:15 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5819 PROVIDENCE OAK
5819 Providence Oak
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5819 Providence Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to UTSA, 1604, IH 10. Wood flooring in LR, DR. Recently appliances installed in kitchen, lots of counter space and cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs. This home will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have any available units?
5819 PROVIDENCE OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK currently offering any rent specials?
5819 PROVIDENCE OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK pet-friendly?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK offer parking?
Yes, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK offers parking.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have a pool?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK does not have a pool.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have accessible units?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 5819 PROVIDENCE OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
