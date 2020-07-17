5530 Needville Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233 Woodstone
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous three bedroom, three FULL bath Northeast side home! Gleaming tile throughout the first floor, and all bedrooms upstairs feature plush carpeting! Large backyard that is great for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5530 NEEDVILLE have any available units?
5530 NEEDVILLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.