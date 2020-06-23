All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5113 Meadow Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5113 Meadow Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5113 Meadow Cove

5113 Meadow Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5113 Meadow Cove, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with one car garage. Private fence backyard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300 PER PET. CASE BY CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant pays additional $20/month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Family Room
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with one car garage. Private fence backyard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300 PER PET. CASE BY CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant pays additional $20/month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Refrigerator
Indoor Family Room
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5113 Meadow Cove have any available units?
5113 Meadow Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5113 Meadow Cove have?
Some of 5113 Meadow Cove's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5113 Meadow Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5113 Meadow Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5113 Meadow Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5113 Meadow Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5113 Meadow Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5113 Meadow Cove offers parking.
Does 5113 Meadow Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5113 Meadow Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5113 Meadow Cove have a pool?
No, 5113 Meadow Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5113 Meadow Cove have accessible units?
No, 5113 Meadow Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5113 Meadow Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5113 Meadow Cove has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Uptown Heights
2803 Woodbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio