2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with one car garage. Private fence backyard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300 PER PET. CASE BY CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant pays additional $20/month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Refrigerator Indoor Family Room Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with one car garage. Private fence backyard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300 PER PET. CASE BY CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant pays additional $20/month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Refrigerator Indoor Family Room Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5113 Meadow Cove have any available units?
5113 Meadow Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.