Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
411 North Hackberry
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 North Hackberry
411 North Hackberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
411 North Hackberry Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom one bath house minutes from downtown pets are welcome fresh paint and remodel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 411 North Hackberry have any available units?
411 North Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 411 North Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
411 North Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 North Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 North Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 411 North Hackberry offer parking?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not offer parking.
Does 411 North Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 North Hackberry have a pool?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 411 North Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 411 North Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 North Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 North Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
