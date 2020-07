Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Located in the Medical Center, The Trails of Elm Creek is a great place to call home! We are within walking distance of all the schools in the area. The Trails of Elm Creek is located on the VIA bus line, and is easily accessible to all major highways. Professional and lush landscaping with large trees provides ample shade around your home. Jump into the sparkling, relaxing pool, or just sit back and read a book on the redwood deck and enjoy your time outside. If you enjoy sports, Trails of Elm Creek has a large sports court that you can play a quick game of hoops or 4 square. A big playground is also available for the little ones. We also live up to our name and invite you to take a scenic amble on our nature trails right on property. We have a large picnic and barbeque area to enjoy your time with friends and family. Come hang out with us in our recently added professional business center with computers/high speed internet access along with a resident lounge. We look forward to helping you make Trails of Elm Creek your next home!