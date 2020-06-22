All apartments in San Antonio
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.

3935 Thousand Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Avistar at the oaks
3935 Thousand oaks Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78217
*WE OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNTS!!!!!!

*Newly renovated Apartments with new appliances!!!!

Office hours:
Mon.-Fri. 9-6
Sat.-10-5
Closed on Sundays

Avistar at the Oaks, located in northeast San Antonio, Texas, offers beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Originally built as condominiums, our community offers a quality living environment. Our community features a great location, just minutes from Loop 410, Loop 1604 and IH-35, resort style pool, childrens playground, golf course views*, lighted sports court and so much more. Our homes feature full size washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, large kitchen with ample storage, faux wood floors*, dishwasher and plenty of storage. A Avistar at the Oaks home gives you luxurious surroundings youll enjoy coming home to everyday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have any available units?
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. offer parking?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. has a pool.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Thousand Oaks Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

