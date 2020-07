Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

The peaceful natural surroundings of Canyon Point welcome you home. Distinctly located where the Texas Hill Country meets the festivity of San Antonio lifestyle, Canyon Point offers the perfect balance of comfort and convenience. Shopping, schools, restaurants, and entertainment are just around the corner from our quiet location, near Loop 1604 and Highway 281. Serene by Design- you'll love coming home to Canyon Point.