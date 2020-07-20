All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

2911 Aspen Meadow

2911 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

2911 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
2911 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2911 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 Aspen Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 2911 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 2911 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Aspen Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2911 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
