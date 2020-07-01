Rent Calculator
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM
1 of 21
25154 SUMMIT CRK
25154 Summit Creek
·
No Longer Available
Location
25154 Summit Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have any available units?
25154 SUMMIT CRK doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 25154 SUMMIT CRK currently offering any rent specials?
25154 SUMMIT CRK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25154 SUMMIT CRK pet-friendly?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK offer parking?
Yes, 25154 SUMMIT CRK offers parking.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have a pool?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK does not have a pool.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have accessible units?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK does not have accessible units.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have units with dishwashers?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25154 SUMMIT CRK have units with air conditioning?
No, 25154 SUMMIT CRK does not have units with air conditioning.
