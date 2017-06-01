Rent Calculator
246 ACAPULCO DR
246 ACAPULCO DR
246 Acapulco Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
246 Acapulco Drive, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming three bedroom home with spacious back yard and newly renovated interior, situated on a cul-de-sac. Central air and new roof will keep you cool this summer .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have any available units?
246 ACAPULCO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 246 ACAPULCO DR currently offering any rent specials?
246 ACAPULCO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 ACAPULCO DR pet-friendly?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR offer parking?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR does not offer parking.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have a pool?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR does not have a pool.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have accessible units?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 ACAPULCO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 ACAPULCO DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 ACAPULCO DR has units with air conditioning.
